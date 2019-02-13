THQ Nordic to acquire Kingdom Come: Deliverance dev for $37.5 million

THQ Nordic's wholly owned subsidiary Koch Media has agreed to purchase Kingdom Come: Deliverance developer Warhorse Studios for $37.5 million.

The cash deal will see THQ acquire 100 percent of the shares in Warhorse through Koch, along with all of the intellectual property rights to Kingdom Come.

Warhorse was founded back in 2011 by industry veterans Daniel Vavra and Martin Klima, who raised over $1.4 million through Kickstarter to partially finance the development of Kingdom Come.

Koch then joined the project as the game's publisher back in 2016, and since launching in February 2018 the medieval RPG has sold over 2 million copies worldwide.

"Warhorse Studios is one of the leading independent studios in Europe and I am proud to welcome them to the THQ Nordic group," commented Lars Wingefors, CEO of THQ Nordic AB.

"I look forward to continue working with the founders who will continue managing the studio under strong creative freedom for many years to come."