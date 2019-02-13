Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

THQ Nordic to acquire Kingdom Come: Deliverance dev for $37.5 million

THQ Nordic to acquire Kingdom Come: Deliverance dev for $37.5 million

February 13, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
February 13, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

THQ Nordic's wholly owned subsidiary Koch Media has agreed to purchase Kingdom Come: Deliverance developer Warhorse Studios for $37.5 million. 

The cash deal will see THQ acquire 100 percent of the shares in Warhorse through Koch, along with all of the intellectual property rights to Kingdom Come

Warhorse was founded back in 2011 by industry veterans Daniel Vavra and Martin Klima, who raised over $1.4 million through Kickstarter to partially finance the development of Kingdom Come.

Koch then joined the project as the game's publisher back in 2016, and since launching in February 2018 the medieval RPG has sold over 2 million copies worldwide. 

"Warhorse Studios is one of the leading independent studios in Europe and I am proud to welcome them to the THQ Nordic group," commented Lars Wingefors, CEO of THQ Nordic AB.

"I look forward to continue working with the founders who will continue managing the studio under strong creative freedom for many years to come."

Related Jobs

Funcom
Funcom — Raleigh, North Carolina, United States
[02.13.19]
Sr. Core Tech / Platform Programmer
Funcom
Funcom — Raleigh, North Carolina, United States
[02.13.19]
Sr. Technical Artist
Robot Entertainment
Robot Entertainment — Plano, Texas, United States
[02.13.19]
Technical Artist -- Rigging/Pipeline/Tools
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[02.13.19]
Senior Project Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Activision Blizzard reports historic financial gains amid major layoffs
Australian publishing partner 18Point2 acquired by THQ Nordic
Epic critical of Fortnite dance lawsuit, urges court to dismiss case
THQ Nordic to acquire Kingdom Come: Deliverance dev for $37.5 million


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image