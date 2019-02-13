Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Australian publishing partner 18Point2 acquired by THQ Nordic

Australian publishing partner 18Point2 acquired by THQ Nordic

February 13, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
February 13, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

THQ Nordic will acquire leading Australian publishing partner 18Point2 for $2.1 million in a cash deal.

The company made the purchase through its subsidiary Koch Media, and hopes the move will help it expand its global network by establishing a strong presence in the Australian market. 

"THQ Nordic and Koch Media will through the acquisition access an established platform on an exciting and growing market," said Lars Wingfors, group CEO at THQ Nordic.

"We see great opportunities to establish us on a new market and through local engagement being able to offer the use of THQ Nordic’s global channels to Australian game developers."

18Point2 co-owners Roger Clarke (who founded the firm back in 2016) and Cahn Hewitt will both continue leading the company following the acquisition. 

News of the deal comes on the same that THQ announced plans to purchase Kingdom Come: Deliverance developer Warhorse Studios for $37.5 million.

Related Jobs

Funcom
Funcom — Raleigh, North Carolina, United States
[02.13.19]
Sr. Core Tech / Platform Programmer
Funcom
Funcom — Raleigh, North Carolina, United States
[02.13.19]
Sr. Technical Artist
Robot Entertainment
Robot Entertainment — Plano, Texas, United States
[02.13.19]
Technical Artist -- Rigging/Pipeline/Tools
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[02.13.19]
Senior Project Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Activision Blizzard reports historic financial gains amid major layoffs
Australian publishing partner 18Point2 acquired by THQ Nordic
Epic critical of Fortnite dance lawsuit, urges court to dismiss case
THQ Nordic to acquire Kingdom Come: Deliverance dev for $37.5 million


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image