Australian publishing partner 18Point2 acquired by THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic will acquire leading Australian publishing partner 18Point2 for $2.1 million in a cash deal.

The company made the purchase through its subsidiary Koch Media, and hopes the move will help it expand its global network by establishing a strong presence in the Australian market.

"THQ Nordic and Koch Media will through the acquisition access an established platform on an exciting and growing market," said Lars Wingfors, group CEO at THQ Nordic.

"We see great opportunities to establish us on a new market and through local engagement being able to offer the use of THQ Nordic’s global channels to Australian game developers."

18Point2 co-owners Roger Clarke (who founded the firm back in 2016) and Cahn Hewitt will both continue leading the company following the acquisition.

News of the deal comes on the same that THQ announced plans to purchase Kingdom Come: Deliverance developer Warhorse Studios for $37.5 million.