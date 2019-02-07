Attend GDC and get Swery's perspective on designing The Missing !

Good news, everyone: Game designer Hidetaka "SWERY" Suehiro is coming to the 2019 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month to discuss the design of his 2018 puzzle-platformer The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories!

This is a big deal because The Missing is the debut game from Suehiro's indie studio White Owls, and in a special GDC 2019 Design track talk on "'The MISSING': An Attempt at Complete Cohesion of Gameplay and Narrative" he'll show you how he aimed to create an experience with complete cohesion of gameplay and narrative, one in which he sought to test the extent to which a game's narrative could influence the player's own life.

While reflecting on his career to date, Suehiro will explain how and why The Missing was the first game he made after striking out on his own, as well as how he approached integrating gameplay and narrative. He will also explain the ideology and methodology behind his unique style of game design, so don't miss it!

(However, please note that this session will completely spoil anything and everything about The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories, if that's a concern!)

For more details on Swery's talk and many more, head over to the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler! There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa