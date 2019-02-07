Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 14, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 14, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 14, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Attend GDC and get Swery's perspective on designing The Missing !

Attend GDC and get Swery's perspective on designing The Missing!

February 14, 2019 | By Staff
February 14, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design, GDC

Good news, everyone: Game designer Hidetaka "SWERY" Suehiro  is coming to the 2019 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month to discuss the design of his 2018 puzzle-platformer The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories!

This is a big deal because The Missing is the debut game from Suehiro's indie studio White Owls, and in a special GDC 2019 Design track talk on "'The MISSING': An Attempt at Complete Cohesion of Gameplay and Narrative" he'll show you how he aimed to create an experience with complete cohesion of gameplay and narrative, one in which he sought to test the extent to which a game's narrative could influence the player's own life.  

While reflecting on his career to date, Suehiro will explain how and why The Missing was the first game he made after striking out on his own, as well as how he approached integrating gameplay and narrative. He will also explain the ideology and methodology behind his unique style of game design, so don't miss it!

(However, please note that this session will completely spoil anything and everything about The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories, if that's a concern!)

For more details on Swery's talk and many more, head over to the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler! There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.13.19]
Environment Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.13.19]
Cinematic Animator
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[02.13.19]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[02.13.19]
Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

BOY, God of War won big at the DICE Awards
Report: Netmarble and Tencent could buy Nexon as part of consortium
Blog: Core, focus, and power - A game design methodology
Revenue down by 5.4% at Rovio, but games segment holds firm


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image