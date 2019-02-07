Get a job: Obsidian Entertainment is hiring a Sound Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Irvine, California

Obsidian is looking for a creative Sound Designer with the capability to design and implement assets, manage entire projects, and specialize in key audio systems.

Over the course of our 15 years in the industry, Obsidian has sold millions of units, won a ton of awards, and – above all – we've always put our players first in every decision we've made. Our titles require rich and detailed soundscapes that tell a story and empowers/moves the player. That's where you come in. The Sound Designer will work closely with the audio and development teams to plan, design, and integrate high quality, engaging sound effects from the conceptual stage all the way through to polished engine integration on our current project, The Outer Worlds.

Responsibilities

Plan, research, create, implement, mix, and master quality sound effects for a wide variety of gameplay systems using Wwise and Unreal 4

Design, propose, document, and prototype new audio features

Drive forward initiatives from concept through to completion

Actively seek ways to improve audio tools and workflow pipelines

Work closely with the Audio Director, Audio Lead, and strike team leads to meet or exceed project goals

Field record new assets and sound effects

Edit and process voice over and music

Experience optimizing audio performance on PC and consoles

Requirements

3-5 years of experience with multiple shipped AAA game titles

1-2+ shipped games as a Sound Designer

Experience shipping games across multiple platforms, with an emphasis on Xbox One and PC

Excellent sound design skills with the ability to design, record, create, implement, mix, and master high quality and deeply engaging, interactive sounds

A track record of improving creative and technical processes, taking them to the next level through personal research and continued education

The ability to establish clear creative intentions through research, references, and documentation

A proven history of driving assigned tasks from concept to completion in a proactive manner

Must be friendly, assertive, and open-minded to foster a positive work environment through comradery and collaboration

Strong communication and organizational skills and the ability to handle multiple tasks or projects simultaneously

Pluses

A bachelor’s degree in relevant studies such as Audio Engineering

Post-production experience in other audio related fields such as television or film

Experience using Wwise, FMOD, Unity, and/or Unreal 4

A lifelong gamer with a passion for role playing games and interactive storytelling

Interested? Apply now.

