Mario Maker 2 and a Link's Awakening remake drive today's Nintendo Direct

In good news for aspiring Switch developers and millennials alike, today's Nintendo Direct briefing was bookended with news that Super Mario Maker 2 and a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening will be landing on the Nintendo Switch.

Developers and business analysts have been keen to see what Nintendo's 2019 strategy might entail, and the announcement of these two games is a strong showing for the company's first-party efforts, and also a hint that it might be interested in remaking other titles.

PlatinumGames, Ninja Theory's Hellblade, and a battle royale Tetris game (no really) also made appearances. For more details on what's launching on the Nintendo Switch this year, you can watch the Nintendo Direct video (embedded above) right here.