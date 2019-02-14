Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 14, 2019
BOY, God of War won big at the DICE Awards
Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production

At the DICE Summit in Las Vegas tonight, the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences awarded game of the year to Sony Santa Monica’s God of War.

The game, which reimagines the franchise that debuted in 2005 on PlayStation 2, also came away with eight other awards, including outstanding achievement in game direction and game design.

Other notable winners include the finely-tuned platformer Celeste from Matt Makes Games in the category of Outstanding Achievement for an independent game, VR light saber-swinging VR game Beat Saber from Beat Games, Into the Breach from Subset Games in the strategy/simulation category, and Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games for technical achievement.

The full list of winners is below (see the list of previously-announced nominees here).

Game of the Year

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction 

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

 

Portable Game of the Year

Florence

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Mountains

 

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Celeste

Publisher: Matt Makes Games

Developer: Matt Makes Games

 

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Beat Saber

Publisher: Beat Games 

Developer: Beat Games

 

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Tónandi

Publisher: Magic Leap

Developer: Magic Leap and Sigur Rós

 

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Fortnite

Publisher: Epic Games

Developer: Epic Games

 

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Into the Breach

Publisher: Subset Games

Developer: Subset Games

 

Sports Game of the Year

Mario Tennis Aces

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd. and Camelot Co. Ltd.

 

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Monster Hunter: World

Publisher: CAPCOM

Developer: CAPCOM

 

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 4

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Developer: Playground Games

 

Fighting Game of the Year

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Publisher: Nintendo of America

Developer: Nintendo, Sora Ltd., and BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.

 

Family Game of the Year

Unravel Two

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: ColdWood Interactive

 

Adventure Game of the Year

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

 

Action Game of the Year

Celeste

Publisher: Matt Makes Games

Developer: Matt Makes Games

 

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Red Dead Redemption 2

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Developer: Rockstar Games

 

Outstanding Achievement in Story

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

 

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

 

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

 

Outstanding Achievement in Character

God of War - Kratos

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

 

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

God of War

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

 

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Insomniac Games

