BOY, God of War won big at the DICE Awards

At the DICE Summit in Las Vegas tonight, the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences awarded game of the year to Sony Santa Monica’s God of War.
The game, which reimagines the franchise that debuted in 2005 on PlayStation 2, also came away with eight other awards, including outstanding achievement in game direction and game design.
Other notable winners include the finely-tuned platformer Celeste from Matt Makes Games in the category of Outstanding Achievement for an independent game, VR light saber-swinging VR game Beat Saber from Beat Games, Into the Breach from Subset Games in the strategy/simulation category, and Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games for technical achievement.
The full list of winners is below (see the list of previously-announced nominees here).
Game of the Year
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Portable Game of the Year
Florence
Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
Developer: Mountains
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Celeste
Publisher: Matt Makes Games
Developer: Matt Makes Games
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Beat Saber
Publisher: Beat Games
Developer: Beat Games
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Tónandi
Publisher: Magic Leap
Developer: Magic Leap and Sigur Rós
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
Fortnite
Publisher: Epic Games
Developer: Epic Games
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Into the Breach
Publisher: Subset Games
Developer: Subset Games
Sports Game of the Year
Mario Tennis Aces
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd. and Camelot Co. Ltd.
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Monster Hunter: World
Publisher: CAPCOM
Developer: CAPCOM
Racing Game of the Year
Forza Horizon 4
Publisher: Microsoft Studios
Developer: Playground Games
Fighting Game of the Year
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Publisher: Nintendo of America
Developer: Nintendo, Sora Ltd., and BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.
Family Game of the Year
Unravel Two
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Developer: ColdWood Interactive
Adventure Game of the Year
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Action Game of the Year
Celeste
Publisher: Matt Makes Games
Developer: Matt Makes Games
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Red Dead Redemption 2
Publisher: Rockstar Games
Developer: Rockstar Games
Outstanding Achievement in Story
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Character
God of War - Kratos
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
God of War
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: Insomniac Games