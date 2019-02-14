Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 14, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 14, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 14, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Revenue down by 5.4% at Rovio, but games segment holds firm

Revenue down by 5.4% at Rovio, but games segment holds firm

February 14, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
February 14, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Rovio has just released its full-year financials for the for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018, and consolidated revenue is down despite games holding firm.

Overall revenue was down by 5.4 percent to €281.2 million ($246.3 million), with year-on-year compatibility being negatively impacted by the release of the Angry Birds Movie back in 2017.

Games revenue grew by 1 percent to €250.4 million ($282.7 million) thanks to the strong performance of Angry Birds 2, which ended the fourth quarter with record gross bookings of €66.7 million ($75.3 million). 

That said, Rovio's user acquisition spending was also up by 12.9 percent to €78.6 million ($88.7 million), which equates to 31.4 percent of the games segment's overall revenue.

Meanwhile, brand licensing income declined by 37.4 percent year-on-year to €30.8 million ($34.8 million), again because of the large revenue peak provided by the Angry Birds Movie in 2017. The segment is now looking to build a licensing program for the Angry Birds Movie sequel in 2019. 

Moving forward, Rovio is looking to launch at least two new games in 2019, which marks the 10th anniversary of Angry Birds. The first of which, Angry Birds Dream Blast, is already on shelves, but the mobile outfit has more in the pipeline. 

It also talked up the release of the Angry Birds Movie sequel in August, with company CEO Kati Levoranta explaining the film should provide a boost to its licensing business while driving users towards its Angry Birds games. 

Curiously, Rovio is also looking to reduce its ownership in Hatch Entertainment -- the Netflix-inspired mobile game streaming service it spun off back in 2016 -- from 80 percent to below 50 percent. 

If all goes to plan, Rovio expect group revenues to grow to somewhere between €300 million ($338.7 million) and €330 million ($372.5 million)  in 2019, with the second quarter providing the largest revenue growth and profit contribution. 

 

Related Jobs

Playwing
Playwing — Bordeaux, France
[02.14.19]
Marketing Lead - PC game - epic multiplayer game
Funcom
Funcom — Oslo, Norway
[02.14.19]
Tools Programmer
Funcom
Funcom — Oslo, Norway
[02.14.19]
Technical Animator
Funcom
Funcom — Oslo, Norway
[02.14.19]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

BOY, God of War won big at the DICE Awards
King's San Francisco studio closed in wake of Activision Blizzard layoffs
Activision Blizzard reports historic financial gains amid major layoffs
Darksiders 3 already made back its development and marketing spend


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image