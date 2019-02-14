Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 14, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 14, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 14, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Netmarble and Tencent could buy Nexon as part of consortium

Report: Netmarble and Tencent could buy Nexon as part of consortium

February 14, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
February 14, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Netmarble, Tencent, and private equity fund MBK Partners have formed a consortium so they can bid for Nexon. 

Back in January, it was reported that Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju was looking to sell a 98.64 percent controlling stake in the MapleStory and Dungeon Fighter Online creator for $8.9 billion. 

Now, The Korea Times claims Netmarble, Tencent, and MBK will table a preliminary bid for the South Korean developer-publisher on February 21. 

For what it's worth, Tencent and Nexon have worked together in the past, with the former holding the distribution rights to Dungeon Fighter Online in China. 

Netmarble (which is part-owned by Tencent) has also expressed an interest in the purchase, and is worried about the prospect of Nexon falling into the hands of an overseas company. 

"Netmarble reviewed the acquisition of Nexon two months ago and made a final decision a month ago," commented a Netmarble official.

"We believe that the tangible and intangible value of Nexon is a very important asset for the country. If Nexon is sold to an overseas firm, the Korean game industry and ecosystem could be damaged and its competitiveness weakened."

Related Jobs

Playwing
Playwing — Bordeaux, France
[02.14.19]
Marketing Lead - PC game - epic multiplayer game
Funcom
Funcom — Oslo, Norway
[02.14.19]
Tools Programmer
Funcom
Funcom — Oslo, Norway
[02.14.19]
Technical Animator
Funcom
Funcom — Oslo, Norway
[02.14.19]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

BOY, God of War won big at the DICE Awards
Report: Netmarble and Tencent could buy Nexon as part of consortium
Blog: Core, focus, and power - A game design methodology
Revenue down by 5.4% at Rovio, but games segment holds firm


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image