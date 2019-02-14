Report: Netmarble and Tencent could buy Nexon as part of consortium

Netmarble, Tencent, and private equity fund MBK Partners have formed a consortium so they can bid for Nexon.

Back in January, it was reported that Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju was looking to sell a 98.64 percent controlling stake in the MapleStory and Dungeon Fighter Online creator for $8.9 billion.

Now, The Korea Times claims Netmarble, Tencent, and MBK will table a preliminary bid for the South Korean developer-publisher on February 21.

For what it's worth, Tencent and Nexon have worked together in the past, with the former holding the distribution rights to Dungeon Fighter Online in China.

Netmarble (which is part-owned by Tencent) has also expressed an interest in the purchase, and is worried about the prospect of Nexon falling into the hands of an overseas company.

"Netmarble reviewed the acquisition of Nexon two months ago and made a final decision a month ago," commented a Netmarble official.

"We believe that the tangible and intangible value of Nexon is a very important asset for the country. If Nexon is sold to an overseas firm, the Korean game industry and ecosystem could be damaged and its competitiveness weakened."