Peek under the hood of Ubisoft's AI assistant for players at GDC 2019

Personal digital assistants like Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa are becoming household names, and now Ubisoft has designed its own AI-driven assistant specifically for video game players. To learn how it works, come on out to the 2019 Game Developers Conference next month!

As part of the GDC 2019 Design track of talks, Ubisoft Barcelona creative director Charles Huteau will present "Ubisoft Club: Building "SAM", the First AI Chatbot for Gamers." He'll give you a behind-the-scenes look at the nine months of development that went into Ubisoft's AI chatbot SAM, from the early prototype to the worldwide release of the beta version and the collaboration with game teams like Rainbow 6: Siege and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey.

He'll also share key lessons from the development team and the discoveries that were made from building an assistant AI which is radically different from traditional home assistants like Siri or Amazon's Alexa. You'll also explore the future of the project and examine how an "open dev" philosophy brings community and users at the center of major development decisions!

It's a great talk that's part of the equally great GDC 2019 AI Summit, which is jam-packed with intriguing and in-depth sessions offering an inside look at key architectures and issues within successful games.

While the summit is targeted at programmers who want in-depth discussions, anyone interested in what AI can offer the next generation of games will gain invaluable perspective and insight.

For more details on all the talks on offer at GDC this year, check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. GDC 2019 takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

