Apex Legends already beat Fortnite 's single-day viewership record on Twitch

February 14, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Respawn’s free-to-play battle royale game Apex Legends clocked 8.28 million hours of Twitch viewership on February 12 during the Twitch Rivals event, just 8 days after the game first launched. According to data tracked by Gamoloco, that’s 1.2 million more hours than Fornite’s biggest viewership day.

That metric comes from the cumulative hours of a game’s streams watched by all Twitch users across any given day. According to Gamoloco, Fortnite peaked back on July 12, 2018 during its Season 5 launch.

Apex Legends, however, managed to creep up on that record even before the Twitch Rivals event boost. On February 11, seven days after launch, 7.1 cumulative hours were spent watching Apex streams on Twitch. The day before that, February 10, 6.9 million hours were logged.

Apex Legends only released a little over a week ago and has seen a rapid rise in viewership and players since. The game, which was all at once announced and released at the beginning of February, crossed 1 million unique players just 8 hours after going live. Within 72 hours, it had already surpassed 1 million concurrent and 10 million lifetime players.

