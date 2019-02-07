Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Concrete practices to be a better game dev leader

February 14, 2019 | By Staff
It's hard to learn how to be a good leader in the game industry.

Luckily, at GDC 2012 Bungie's Brian Sharp gave a great talk about how to lead well by doing two things: communicating effectively and maintaining perspective.

Conversations obviously bear meaning on many levels beyond explicit words, and in his talk Sharp explored the assumptions and context we (consciously or otherwise) use to frame our interactions.

Skillful framing is worth practicing, as it can inspire, motivate and energize, helping you navigate the shores of professional power dynamics and strengthen important relationships. Sharp's talk on the subject was both approachable and rich in practical lessons, so if you didn't catch it live make sure to watch it now that it's freely to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

