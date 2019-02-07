Video: Concrete practices to be a better game dev leader

It's hard to learn how to be a good leader in the game industry.

Luckily, at GDC 2012 Bungie's Brian Sharp gave a great talk about how to lead well by doing two things: communicating effectively and maintaining perspective.

Conversations obviously bear meaning on many levels beyond explicit words, and in his talk Sharp explored the assumptions and context we (consciously or otherwise) use to frame our interactions.

Skillful framing is worth practicing, as it can inspire, motivate and energize, helping you navigate the shores of professional power dynamics and strengthen important relationships. Sharp's talk on the subject was both approachable and rich in practical lessons, so if you didn't catch it live make sure to watch it now that it's freely to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

