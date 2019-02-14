Enjoy a '93 video tour of id Software while Doom was being made

Today someone on Reddit noticed that John Romero's Vimeo channel hosts about 31 minutes of footage recorded by Software Creations owner Dan Linton during a visit to id Software in 1993, while the studio was making Doom.

The clip appears to have been online for ages, but if you haven't yet seen it it's well worth a watch to get a sense of what id Software (and game development in general) was like in the '90s.

The latter half of the clip also has lots of footage of pre-release Doom being played with placeholder sound effects, replete with commentary and guidance from a vintage '93 Romero.

For more recent perspective from Romero, check out his 2016 reflections on the programming principles he learned at id Software.