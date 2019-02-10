Watch GDC 2019 speakers (try to) pitch their talks to you in 60 seconds or less!

The 2019 Game Developers Conference kicks off in San Francisco next month. What are you going to see?

If you're not sure yet, no worries! As you're scrolling through this year's session schedule and figuring out how to spend your time, organizers want to quickly let you know that a bunch of GDC speakers have taken the time to make 60-second (ish) pitch videos for their talks!

Produced for the fourth year running, these "Flash Forward" videos are always great encapsulations of what makes GDC talks great: they're fun, lovable, and informative. Four are already online, and many more are coming soon!

Plus, they're easy to watch: Just head over to the official GDC YouTube channel, which is steadily filling up with smart (and brief) videos produced by a charming assortment of GDC 2019 speakers. Each is a personalized pitch for why you should make time in your busy schedule to check out a given talk while you're attending GDC!

We've once again organized these GDC 2019 Flash Forward pitches into a playlist (embedded below) and added more information about each speaker and a link to their talk in the description of their video. Have a look!

You can find lots more great videos over on the official GDC YouTube channel, which is also regularly updated with new talks recorded at GDCs through the ages. Subscribe, and you'll be the first to know about when new videos are added to the channel!

For more details on these speakers' talks and many more, head over to the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler! There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

