February 15, 2019
Bayonetta 2 game director Yusuke Hashimoto has left Platinum Games

Bayonetta 2 game director Yusuke Hashimoto has left Platinum Games

February 15, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
February 15, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Bayonetta producer and Bayonetta 2 game director Yusuke Hashimoto has left Platinum Games. 

Hashimoto broke the news on Twitter, with the announcement coming just a couple of days after Nintendo confirmed Bayonetta 3 was still in development during its latest Nintendo Direct.

It's unclear why Hashimoto chose to leave Platinum after 13 years, but the veteran developer suggested he won't be hanging up his hat.

"The memories I made during my 13 years at Platinum, working with dozens of talented individuals on Bayonetta, Bayonetta 2, and Star Fox Zero are priceless to me," tweeted Hashimoto. 

"Let me take this opportunity to share my thanks with anyone who has worked with me, supported me, or played my games. I hope to take the experiences I gained at Platinum and use them on whatever I work on in the future."

