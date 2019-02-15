Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 15, 2019
TinyBuild nets $15M in funding to expand team and boost publishing efforts

TinyBuild nets $15M in funding to expand team and boost publishing efforts

February 15, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
February 15, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Hello Neighbor and Punch Club publisher TinyBuild has secured $15 million in Series A funding from an unnamed investor. 

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the cash will be used to bring in some new hires and expand the company's franchises and publishing efforts. 

TinyBuild is currently looking to bolster its internal development, production, and porting teams, and is expected to use the funds to make hires in those areas.

It's also focused on creating new multi-media franchises that can exist across a variety of mediums, including books and television. 

Beyond that, the publisher wants to invest in new projects with innovative features, and is particularly keen to unearth games based on popular mods -- with the company viewing mods as the foundation on which the now uber-popular battle royale genre was built. 

