Chat with the devs behind Astroneer at 3PM ET

A couple weeks ago, the devs behind space building sim Astroneer pushed the game out of Early Access, completing the game's three-year mission to discover new life and new civilizations.

To mark the game's "release" (second release?) some of the developers at System Era Softworks are hopping on the GDC Twitch channel today at 3PM ET to answer your questions about the game's design and development. If you're curious about the making of Astroneer, you can drop by Twitch chat and ask the developers whatever you want!

