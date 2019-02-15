Mobile dev Next Games lays off 26 staff

Helsinki-based mobile developer Next Games plans to lay off 26 developers during the first half of 2019, a decision made in an effort to both cut costs and reduce “time-to-market for its upcoming projects.”

The restructure comes at the end of a cost consultation that kicked off late last month, and ultimately sees Next Games’ staff of 143 reduced to 117 people. The move completely eliminates some unnamed positions, though a press release from the company notes that it hopes to “hire key talent for certain specific positions” during the first half of the year as well.

Ultimately, Next Games estimates that the move and the shift to its “new operational model” will save it between 4 million and 8 million euros, roughly $4.5 million to $9 million, during the 2019 financial year.

“By ending the consultation proceedings with our personnel, we are moving to the implementation phase of our new operational model,” said Next Games CEO Teemu Huuhtanen in a press release. “The company is extremely grateful to have a very committed and highly-skilled staff. We will together continue our transformation into an even more agile and resilient team and execute on our mission to create long-lasting mobile entertainment.“

Though not directly linked to the restructuring effort, the company announced separately that Emmi Kuusikko is stepping down from her role as chief product officer at Next Games to “pursue new challenges” outside the company.