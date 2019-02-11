Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Wizards of the Coast shares community-building tips at GDC 2019!

February 18, 2019 | By Staff
The team at Wizards of the Coast have decades of experience building communities around physical (and now digital) games like Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, and they're coming to the 2019 Game Developers Conference next month to share what they've learned!

Specifically, as part of a GDC 2019 GDC Community Management Summit talk on "25 Years of Building Community at Wizards of the Coast" which aims to give you a deeper understanding of how to market your brand for a variety of platforms and how experience in community-building at a local level can be applied to a variety of different purposes in the digital age.

Presented by Wizards' Aland Failde and Michelle Sutterfield, this is a talk worth seeing because over the past 25 years, Wizards has worked closely with local gaming stores to share knowledge and encourage them to shape/empower their own community. Now the company has translated that same experience into the digital space with online influencers, and this is your chance to see how they succeeded. Don't miss it!

You can find more details on this talk and many more over on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler! There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

