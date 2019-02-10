Get a job: Nintendo, Wizards of the Coast, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Redmond, Washington

Nintendo of America is looking to hire a Senior Manager to handle manage the partner management team in establishing business relationships and ongoing support with key external partners and stakeholders. A developer in this role is tasked with negotiating key business terms and conditions with publishers and developers while working in conjunction with Nintendo's own software developer support to enhance product development.

Location: Tacoma, Washington

IllFonic is looking for a Senior or Lead programmer to work in Unreal Engine 4. Responsibilities include developing systems and major features for multiple projects and regularly playtesting. The job requires extensive experience with C++, source control and a bachelors degree OR 4 years of relevant experience. Also required is experience with modern game platforms, multiplayer games, and to have a shipped title under your belt. Please include anything else that you think helps us understand how you can make IllFonic a better place to work! Qualified applicants will need to send a resume as well as interview both over the phone and in person in order to be considered. We are looking for team players that are interested in growing with the company for many years to come.

Location: Bordeaux, France

Playwing is the new gaming initiative from the founders of Ubisoft. Our small, experienced team is committed to building epic, high-quality games across major platforms. As we work to launch our brand-new action multiplayer game set in an epic fantasy universe, we’re looking for a talented Marketing Lead to join our studio in Bordeaux, France. This is a unique opportunity to take part of an exciting adventure from the beginning. If you’re passionate about crafting kick-ass games and promoting them to millions of players, you’re in the right place. Join us in our quest to create a top-notch multiplayer game on PC!

Location: Renton, Washington

The Magic: The Gathering Arena team is looking for an experienced engineer to help manage and lead a team of engineers who build and maintain scalable cloud services that will support vast legions of players. In close collaboration with designers, artists, and other engineers, you'll be one of the main drivers of designs and decisions within the team.

Location: San Diego, California

The Behemoth is growing more Behemoth! We're looking for an experienced person who can help develop and coordinate all of our marketing related initiatives. This employee will be directly involved in both strategy and execution of marketing campaigns and will be responsible for helping us hire additional marketing staff, including a Community Manager and other positions.