February 15, 2019
Tencent wants to distribute Apex Legends in China

Tencent wants to distribute Apex Legends in China

February 15, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
February 15, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Tencent is looking to bring Apex Legends to China.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the Chinese tech giant is discussing the possibility with Electronic Arts to bring the Respawn-developed battle royale title into the country.

This business move makes sense, seeing as how Apex Legends has already surpassed Fortnite's single-day viewship record on Twitch, and has crossed 1 million concurrent players just under 72 hours after its intial launch. 

If the deal is successful, this would be the third battle-royale title under Tencent's repitoire of popular games. It currently oversees Chinese distribution for Fornite (Tencent holds a minority stake in Epic Games) and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

