Watch System Era's Brendan Wilson break down making Astroneer

Today over on the GDC channel, System Era general manager (and company co-founder) Brendan Wilson dropped by the stream to discuss the making of Astroneer now that the game's left Early Access and entered 1.0.

In case you haven't checked in with Astroneer's development for a while, it's managed to accrue a large and loyal community that helped make its 1.0 launch a success. Wilson was able to explain why that community took some getting used to for a team of developers whose initial experience was being siloed away from players while working on the Halo franchise.

You can now watch the full conversation with Wilson in the video above. For more developer interviews and curated GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.