See how Ubisoft tested The Division with automated players at GDC 2019!

See how Ubisoft tested The Division with automated players at GDC 2019!

February 19, 2019 | By Staff
February 19, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Programming, Production, GDC

Today's games are bigger and broader than ever, but they can grow so large they become nigh-impossible to thoroughly test.

The folks at Ubisoft know something about making big open-world games, ad at the 2019 Game Developers Conference next month they're presenting a promising talk all about improving game testing through automation.

In a GDC 2019 Programming track talk on "Automated Testing: Using AI Controlled Players to Test 'The Division'" Ubisoft's Jose Paredes and Pete Jones will show you how Ubisoft Reflections tested The Division using "Client Bots" -- AI that takes control of the player, mimicking human input while also reporting issues (missions incomplete-able, performance statistics etc.) 

It's a talk for anyone interested in creative solutions to today's testing problems. Expect to walk away with a better understanding of the benefits of using automated AI players for game testing and reporting, insight into the development of this technology, and visibility on Ubisoft Reflection's best practices for content creation to facilitate automation.

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

