See how Ubisoft tested The Division with automated players at GDC 2019!

Today's games are bigger and broader than ever, but they can grow so large they become nigh-impossible to thoroughly test.

The folks at Ubisoft know something about making big open-world games, ad at the 2019 Game Developers Conference next month they're presenting a promising talk all about improving game testing through automation.

In a GDC 2019 Programming track talk on "Automated Testing: Using AI Controlled Players to Test 'The Division'" Ubisoft's Jose Paredes and Pete Jones will show you how Ubisoft Reflections tested The Division using "Client Bots" -- AI that takes control of the player, mimicking human input while also reporting issues (missions incomplete-able, performance statistics etc.)

It's a talk for anyone interested in creative solutions to today's testing problems. Expect to walk away with a better understanding of the benefits of using automated AI players for game testing and reporting, insight into the development of this technology, and visibility on Ubisoft Reflection's best practices for content creation to facilitate automation.

