February 18, 2019
Razer Game Store shutting down after 10 months

Razer Game Store shutting down after 10 months

February 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
February 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Razer Game Store is closing down after just 10 months, and will cease operations on February 28. 

The digital storefront was opened by Razer in April 2018, and sold keys for existing platforms like Steam and Uplay. The marketplace also offered exclusive Razer discounts and Razer Silver rewards that could be redeemed against other games and peripherals. 

Razer didn't specify exactly why it has decided to turn its back on the storefront, simply explaining the decision is part of its wider "realignment plans."

All games purchased through the Razer Game Store will still work after the closure, while pre-orders will also be fulfilled. What's more, all Razer Silver earned through Game Store purchases will still be valid, and can be used to redeem rewards after the store has shut down. 

You can find out more about the closure by checking out the Razer Game Store FAQ.

