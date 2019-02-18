Respawn has already banned over 16,000 cheaters from Apex Legends

Respawn has already identified and banned over 16,000 cheaters from its battle royale shooter Apex Legends.

Community manager Jay Frechette broke the news on Reddit, and told players the studio is keen on the idea of a dedicated reporting tool.

Right now, anyone who spots a potential cheater has to capture and submit evidence themselves via the Apex Legends website.

It's a clunky process, and Frechette has reassured fans that Respawn has heard their feedback about the need for an in-game report feature.

Apex Legends launched on February 4, and managed to breach 1 million concurrent players within 72 hours. The free-to-play title has also racked up over 10 million players worldwide, and recently broke Fortnite's single-day viewership record on Twitch.

Tencent is reportedly in talks to bring the game to China, and Respawn will no doubt want to improve its anti-cheat measures before than, with cheaters and hackers in the country having taken a shine to other battle royale efforts like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.