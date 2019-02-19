Nitro Games begins layoff talks, could cut workforce in half

Finnish mobile studio Nitro Games could lay off over half of its workforce in an attempt to reduce operating costs.

As is required by Finnish law, the Heroes of Warland developer has entered into cooperation negotiations with staff, and revealed it could cut a maximum of 30 permanent positions.

Nitro employed 51 people as of December last year, but might soon be left with as little as 21 full-time workers.

"The negotiations start on 25 February 2019 and are estimated to last six weeks," reads a company statement.

"The negotiations concern possible terminations, lay-offs, reduction of contracts of employment to part-time contracts, combinations and re-structuring of functions and duties. The results are planned to be accomplished during the first half of 2019."

The news comes after company CEO Jussi Tähtinen said it would have to "take action" in 2019 following some disappointing financial results, which saw full-year profits tumble and Heroes of Warland struggle to pull in "significant revenues."