Organizers of unsanctioned Fortnite festival facing lawsuit from Epic Games

February 19, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Epic Games has issued a claim against Exciting Events, the organizers of a recent and unsanctioned Fortnite festival hosted in the UK over the weekend. 

The event called itself Fortnite Live and, without permission from Epic Games, borrowed some of the mega-popular battle royale game’s branding and imagery to promote an event that featured a climbing wall, small archery range, go-karts, a “cave experience”, and other attractions. 

Epic Games has since issued a statement to Eurogamer on the topic, noting that it has already taken steps toward legal action against the event's organizers. 

“The quality of our player experience is incredibly important to us, whether it's inside the game or at official public events like last year's Fortnite Pro-Am,” said Epic in a statement issued to Eurogamer. "Epic Games was not in any way associated with the event that took place in Norwich and we've issued a claim against the organizers in the High Court of London."

Eurogamer reports that the event’s Facebook page has now been shut down following complaints about its quality and refund requests from disappointed attendees. Somewhere around 2,500 tickets were sold in all, with prices starting at £12, or a little under $16, a piece. 

