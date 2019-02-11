Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Ico animator shows you how to create memorable, non-speaking characters at GDC!

February 20, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Art, GDC

What's the best way to create a memorable character who communicates without words?

Few games do it better than Ico and Shadow of the Colossus, and we've got some good news for you: the animator who worked on both is coming to the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March to talk about the ins and outs of animating characters!

Notably, Amata K.K. lead 3D animator Atsuko Fukuyama (who worked on Ico and Shadow) will join Amata K.K. 3D animator and artist Alexis Broadhead at GDC 2019 to present "Animating Memorable Characters that Communicate Without Words." 

It's a promising talk that's part of the exciting Animation Bootcamp, a day-long deep dive into all facets of animation expertise that takes place the first day (Monday, March 18th) of GDC 2019. 

Utilizing examples from Shadow of the ColossusIco, and Amata K.K.'s own VR escape room game Last Labyrinth, this talk will focus on the techniques used by Fukuyama to help players feel connected to characters that are unable to speak or unable to use words the player understands.

The speakers will also touch on workflow changes made over the years to optimize output. It promises to be a rare look at animation techniques used to make truly expressive characters, so don't skip it!

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

