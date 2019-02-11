Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Insomniac Games is looking for a designer who is well versed and passionate about today's game design. We're looking for a designer who has the ability to filter, digest, and parse feedback from a variety of sources and glean the best ideas from this info. Someone who has a general voracity for collecting design knowledge and using their skills to create the best player experience. Our designers develop designs for layout, content, and systems for an assigned project, and implement these designs in game. This includes taking designs through pitches, concept, implementation, bug fixing, balance, and polish phases.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Create clear and concise, visually oriented design materials that explain mechanics, systems, asset requirements and features. Pitch and present designs to other employees and department heads.

Other duties may be assigned

Develop and communicate layout, content, or system designs through written documentation, visual design materials, and verbal presentations.

Follow up with multiple departments on progress of missions and update the team as needed through various mediums.

Build basic level layout using in-house proprietary tools.

Work daily with the other departments on how to evolve the design in order to meet each disciplines goals and deadlines.

Work with all departments to plug-in SFX, FX, gameplay mechanics, Animation and any requests that need to be represented from any department on the team.

Implement gameplay and game structure using an in-house visual scripting tool; work with the Gameplay Programming team to deliver content that meet each disciplines goals and deadlines.

Help assess the progress, quality and user friendliness of the project via methods such as usability testing, focus tests and in-house play tests.

Address bugs and gameplay issues to assure a stable and polished product.

Create proposals on how to change or evolve all aspects of the game to maximize potential and eliminate issues.

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. A shipped one title for a major platform preferred.

Intermediate knowledge and experience with level editing tools and scripting (Unreal Engine, Unity, or similar editors).

Intermediate knowledge of Maya or other major 3D modeling program.

Adobe Illustrator experience and KISMET scripting skills are a plus.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.

Individual must have very good interpersonal skills. Strong communication skills including verbal and written skills are required.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.