Com2uS acquires majority stake in visual novel developer Day 7

South Korean publisher Com2uS has acquired a majority stake in the mobile studio Day 7, which is known for developing romantic visual novel games.

The deal was supposedly executed because Com2uS believes this investment will help the company continue its growth into markets overseas.

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, the publisher confirmed the ownership, along with management rights for Day7, earlier this week.

Financial details of the deal were not publicly disclosed.

Seoul-based studio Day 7 has released around 30 visual novels for both iOS and Android devices with Wannabe, a role-playing game targeting women for its core audience, as its latest game in development.