Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 20, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 20, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 20, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come and play these lovely indie games at the GDC 2019 Mild Rumpus!

Come and play these lovely indie games at the GDC 2019 Mild Rumpus!

February 20, 2019 | By Staff
February 20, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, GDC

Organizers of the Game Developers Conference are excited to announce indie game showcase collective Wild Rumpus will return for GDC 2019 to welcome attendees as friends and honored guests in their 'Mild Rumpus' game lounge!

Since GDC kicks off in San Francisco next month, organizers want to ensure the Mild Rumpus is on your radar as you're planning out your time at the show.

A small oasis amid the hustle and bustle of an always-exciting conference, the Mild Rumpus offers a relaxing island of calm where GDC 2019 attendees can take a quick break from their action-packed GDC.

Guests in this oasis of chill will also have the chance to check out a fresh, hand-picked selection of independent games! And if years past are anything to go by, they may even have the opportunity to see a live talk or performance from one of the games' talented designers. 

Here are the games you can expect to discover in the Mild Rumpus at GDC 2019:

Art Sqool

A Glanderco game - Art, design, sound by Julian Glander. Programmed by Julian Glander & Eugene Burd​

Ur assignments are generated & graded by an A.I. Can a video game make you more creative? Can a video game make you a better artist? Do you have what it takes to graduate from Art Sqool?

Behind The Screen

18Light Game Ltd.

In Behind the Screen, players will explore deeply into the memories of a suspected murderer’s life, in order to dig out the real truth. 

Bitsy Boutique

Mark Wonnacott & various Bitsy authors

A treasure chest containing a game console containing hundred of Bitsy games!

Dépanneur Nocturne

Art / Design: GP Lackey Additional Music by Omar Dabbous, First Person Exploration Kit by While Fun Games
Playmaker by Hutong Games

and Fungus

A short exploration game about poking around a convenience store and chatting with its owner.

The earth is a better person than me

Kara Stone

The earth is a better person than me is a visual novel following a young woman, Delphine, who runs away from her life and into a forest. She realizes she can talk to the earth around her; she has conversations with the moon about love, dirt about death, a tree about desire. Each path unearths a different aspect of Delphine's life as she experiences sexuality, sex, self-image, and death.

Library

Happy Snake Games

LIBRARY is a cute game about hanging out and throwing stuff at your new friends!

Melon Journey 2

Froach Club

Melon Journey 2 is a story-exploration game about revisiting a town full of adorable animals with eccentric personalities. Yet under its cute and nostalgic surface lies a dark tale of crime and corruption...

Need 4+E9 Speed

Kalonica Quigley & Jason Bakker

​“Cars. I love it. And crashes.
  Things flying in the sky. Love it.”​

Sticky Cats

Jem Smith and Jason Sutherland (The Bones Brothers)

Unpacking

Witch Beam

A game about unpacking a life, currently in development.

Wrong Box

A game by Molly Soda and Aquma

Wrong Box is a reimagined version of what it felt like to surf the web as a teenager and what it feels like to attempt to access those spaces now. How has the experience of going online changed in the past 10-15 years? What gets preserved and what gets forgotten?

The Mild Rumpus is open to all GDC 2019 passholders, so stop by to relax for a bit and check these games out while you're at the show this year! 

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[02.20.19]
Senior Project Manager
Maryland Institute College of Art
Maryland Institute College of Art — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[02.20.19]
Game Designer in Residence / Faculty
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[02.20.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[02.20.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Getting to the heart of art in the delightfully strange Art Sqool
Paradox and Microsoft have created an open modding platform for Paradox titles
That's a wrap: Valve is axing Steam's video section
Blog: Examining the issues with battle royale game design


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image