Improbable CCO Bill Roper departs to join indie studio Author Digital

February 19, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Chief creative officer of Improbable Bill Roper announced that he's leaving the company to start a new position at the Seattle-based indie games studio Author Digital. 

Roper previously held positions at companies like Blizzard, Cryptic Studios, and The Walt Disney Company before joining Improbable as CCO back in 2017.

Speaking to VentureBeat, Roper explained how his decision stemmed from the desire to return to game development. 

"I have been working from more of a very hands-off perspective, playing a guiding role helping studios design technology," he said.

"I'm always happiest when I am actually designing. The moments of greatest joy recently are when I am actively advising studios. The opportunity to actually make a great game is something I have been missing and craving."

With nearly 25 years of experience under his belt, Roper will join Author Digital co-founders Jason and Serena Robar in their goal of developing story-based and narrative titles (specifically role-playing games).

