Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 20, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 20, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 20, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with two of Wargroove's developers at 1PM ET

February 20, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
February 20, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Earlier this month, Wargroove jammed out onto PC and consoles, reviving the turn-based strategy style last seen in Advance Wars and winning players over with its gorgeous animation and intricate game design. 

If you're a developer who's been inspired by Chucklefish's latest game, we've got good news for you: you'll be able to chat with two of the game's lead devs at 1PM ET on the GDC Twitch channel.

Finn Brice, CEO of Chucklefish, and Rodrigo Monteiro, technical director at Chucklefish, will be dropping by for a stream of Wargroove and taking questions about the making of the game from Twitch chat. If you want to know more about making custom map-makers or shipping strategy games, drop by and ask away! 

And for more developer interviews and curated GDC talks, be sure to swing by and follow the GDC Twitch channel

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[02.19.19]
Designer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[02.18.19]
Senior Lighting Artist
Boston Dynamics
Boston Dynamics — Waltham, Massachusetts, United States
[02.15.19]
Software Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[02.15.19]
Effects (VFX) Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Getting to the heart of art in the delightfully strange Art Sqool
Breaking down categories of action in strategy games
Sony is readying to shut down PlayStation Vita production in Japan
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Coal Rush


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image