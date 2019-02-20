Chat with two of Wargroove's developers at 1PM ET

Earlier this month, Wargroove jammed out onto PC and consoles, reviving the turn-based strategy style last seen in Advance Wars and winning players over with its gorgeous animation and intricate game design.

If you're a developer who's been inspired by Chucklefish's latest game, we've got good news for you: you'll be able to chat with two of the game's lead devs at 1PM ET on the GDC Twitch channel.

Finn Brice, CEO of Chucklefish, and Rodrigo Monteiro, technical director at Chucklefish, will be dropping by for a stream of Wargroove and taking questions about the making of the game from Twitch chat. If you want to know more about making custom map-makers or shipping strategy games, drop by and ask away!

And for more developer interviews and curated GDC talks, be sure to swing by and follow the GDC Twitch channel.