That's a wrap: Valve is axing Steam's video section

Valve is changing how videos work on the Steam Store, and intends to axe the marketplace's video section.

In a brief post on the Steam forums, Valve claims users don't seem all that interested in non-gaming video content, and said it will now focus solely on content that's more in tune with its community.

The company had been slowly expanding its movie library with big-budget releases like Mad Max: Fury Road The Hunger Games, and Jackie Brown, but the change will see a number of "non-gaming videos" removed from Steam and made unavailable for purchase.

"For the past few years, we have worked on expanding Steam beyond games and software by building a video platform that supports paid and free video content," reads the post.

"In reviewing what Steam users actually watch, it became clear we should focus our effort on offering content that is either directly related to gaming or, is accessory content for games or software sold on Steam."

After retiring the video section, Valve expects that video content will be discovered via the associated game and software store pages, or through search, user tags, and recommendations. As you'd expect, all previously purchased content will remain available to owners.