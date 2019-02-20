Paradox and Microsoft have created an open modding platform for Paradox titles

Paradox Interactive and Microsoft have joined forces to create Paradox Mods, an new open modding platform for Paradox titles on Xbox One and PC.

The platform will allow modders to share their beloved creations with players on both Xbox One and PC (via GoG or the Paradox Launcher) with a single upload, and features in-game and web interfaces that should enable easy distribution.

It's available right now as a free update to Surviving Mars, and has launched with over 30 mods for console players, such as one project that adds a self-sufficient Forest Greenhouse and another that lets players build a Martian Car Wash. Paradox intends to add support for more games later this year.

"Modding has been, and remains an important part of the Paradox community. As we have diversified the way we distribute our games, we want to make sure all our players can take part in the creation process," said Paradox Mods product owner Anders Torlind, in a press release.

“For Surviving Mars, we have worked with mod creators to support Paradox Mods with some of the best mods available, all in one place and downloadable in-game or simply using a web browser."

Players can access the platform by logging into their account from the Surviving Mars title screen and opening the 'Mod Manager' to access the Paradox Mods catalog. Selected mods will then be automatically downloaded and added to the experience.