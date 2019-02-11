Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 20, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 20, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 20, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Use the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler to get the most out of your show!

Use the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler to get the most out of your show!

February 20, 2019 | By Staff
February 20, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, GDC

Hey devs, the Game Developers Conference is just over a month away -- which means now is the time for you to start planning out what you're going to see and do to get the most out of your time at the event!

Conference organizers encourage you to take advantage of the free GDC 2019 Session Scheduler to lay out our week at the show in an intuitive, easy-to-navigate fashion.

(And if for some reason you're not signed up to attend GDC, don't worry -- there's still time to register for a pass!)

If you've never used the Session Scheduler before, no worries: it's pretty easy to get started. Simply select "Create Account" from the Session Scheduler page and provide a valid email address, then start adding talks that look interesting to your personal GDC 2019 schedule!

GDC 2019 itself will take place March 18th through the 22nd at the newly-renovated Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.19.19]
Senior Visual Effects (VFX) Artist
Ascendant Studios
Ascendant Studios — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.19.19]
Senior Environment Artist
Ascendant Studios
Ascendant Studios — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.19.19]
Animator
Ascendant Studios
Ascendant Studios — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.19.19]
Senior Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Getting to the heart of art in the delightfully strange Art Sqool
Road to the IGF: Zachariah Chandler's Nth Dimension[al] Hiking
PS4-exclusive Dreams is launching into early access this spring
Paradox and Microsoft have created an open modding platform for Paradox titles


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image