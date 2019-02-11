Use the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler to get the most out of your show!

Hey devs, the Game Developers Conference is just over a month away -- which means now is the time for you to start planning out what you're going to see and do to get the most out of your time at the event!

Conference organizers encourage you to take advantage of the free GDC 2019 Session Scheduler to lay out our week at the show in an intuitive, easy-to-navigate fashion.

(And if for some reason you're not signed up to attend GDC, don't worry -- there's still time to register for a pass!)

If you've never used the Session Scheduler before, no worries: it's pretty easy to get started. Simply select "Create Account" from the Session Scheduler page and provide a valid email address, then start adding talks that look interesting to your personal GDC 2019 schedule!

GDC 2019 itself will take place March 18th through the 22nd at the newly-renovated Moscone Center in San Francisco.

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa