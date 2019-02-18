Enjoy these 24 games in the Indie Megabooth Showcase at GDC 2019

Game Developers Conference organizers are pleased to announce that the Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase is returning to GDC 2019 for the sixth year running -- and this year it's showcasing over twenty games!

Below you'll find the full list of indie titles, which will be playable by all GDC passholders at the Indie MEGABOOTH located on the second level inside the West Hall of the Moscone Convention Center from March 18th through March 22nd.

With so many games to show off, the showcase will once again implement a mid-week refresh: half the titles will be available on Monday and Tuesday. Then a fresh set of curated games will be brought in to close out the event Wednesday through Friday.

The IMB showcase continues to be a fantastic collection of independent developers banding together to show off the latest and greatest indie games at conventions across the world. This year, IMB’s GDC showcase will feature teams from eight different countries.

IMB exists to support indie developers and to enable devs to showcase their work prominently at larger scale industry events and consumer shows, despite working with limited budgets and resources compared to AAA studios.

With that in mind, here's the full list of games and devs that are coming to GDC 2019 as part of the Indie MEGABOOTH showcase:

Indie MEGABOOTH showcase game lineup

Monday & Tuesday (listed alphabetically):

Airborne Kingdom (The Wandering Band) Anew: The Distant Light (Resonator) DiceTrek (DFitz Games) Disco Elysium (ZA/UM Studio) Looking for Heals (Blue Bomber Games) She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere) Those Who Remain (Camel 101) Tick Tock: A Tale for Two (Other Tales Interactive) TwinCop​ (Finite Reflection Studios) Where the Bees Make Honey (Wakefield Interactive) while True: learn() ( Luden.io ) Wintermoor Tactics Club (EVC)

Wednesday-Friday (listed alphabetically):

Black Future '88 (SUPERSCARYSNAKES) Heaven's Vault (inkle) Hell is Other Demons (Cuddle Monster) Kaisuo (Team Lantern) Losswords​ (Local No. 12) One Step From Eden (Thomas Moon Kang) Shadow Brawlers (Team Guazu) Sloppy Forgeries (Jonah Warren) The Wild at Heart (Moonlight Kids) Unannounced Title (Flight School Studio) ValeGuard​ (Lost Tower Games) Wave Break (Funktronic Labs)

All of these games will be playable in the Indie MEGABOOTH showcase exhibit inside the Moscone Convention Center during GDC 2019. Don't miss it!

