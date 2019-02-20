Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 20, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 20, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 20, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tonk Tonk Games raises $2 million ahead of the launch of its first game

Tonk Tonk Games raises $2 million ahead of the launch of its first game

February 20, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
February 20, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Newsbrief: Tonk Tonk Games, a development studio set up by former Disney and Pixar animators, has raised $2 million in seed funding as it continues development on its mobile fighting game uFighter.

The studio itself has already been around in stealth for a few years at this point, but aims to use the funding to set up an office in Austin, Texas and bring on additional staff to work on uFighter.

The seed funding round was led by Bitkraft Esports Ventures and saw additional contributions from Modern Times Group as well. The game itself aims to expand the presence of fighting game-driven esports on mobile, and Tonk Tonk hopes its personalization-focused feature that uses uploaded selfies to create each player's in-game avatar will give it additional appeal on the platform.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.20.19]
PHP Game Developer for Elvenar
Curriculum Associates
Curriculum Associates — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.15.19]
Senior Software Engineer - Learning Games (Unity)
MindForge a Division of International Risk Management Institute
MindForge a Division of International Risk Management Institute — Columbus, Ohio, United States
[02.14.19]
Unity Engineer
Industrial Toys @ EA
Industrial Toys @ EA — Pasadena, California, United States
[02.13.19]
Lead Server Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Getting to the heart of art in the delightfully strange Art Sqool
Paradox and Microsoft have created an open modding platform for Paradox titles
That's a wrap: Valve is axing Steam's video section
Blog: Examining the issues with battle royale game design


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image