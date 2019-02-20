Tonk Tonk Games raises $2 million ahead of the launch of its first game

Newsbrief: Tonk Tonk Games, a development studio set up by former Disney and Pixar animators, has raised $2 million in seed funding as it continues development on its mobile fighting game uFighter.

The studio itself has already been around in stealth for a few years at this point, but aims to use the funding to set up an office in Austin, Texas and bring on additional staff to work on uFighter.

The seed funding round was led by Bitkraft Esports Ventures and saw additional contributions from Modern Times Group as well. The game itself aims to expand the presence of fighting game-driven esports on mobile, and Tonk Tonk hopes its personalization-focused feature that uses uploaded selfies to create each player's in-game avatar will give it additional appeal on the platform.