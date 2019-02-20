PS4-exclusive Dreams is launching into early access this spring

Fresh off the end of the game’s public beta, Media Molecule has announced that Dreams will be launching into early access on the PlayStation 4 this spring.

The early access launch, described as “Creator Early Access,” won’t be the full version of the game that will be up for sale at some point in the future, but instead is a “limited release” that the development team says will gradually see new features, tutorials, and assets added in throughout its early access period.

This is especially notable since PlayStation tends to be a little wishy-washy about the presence of early access games on its platform. Dreams is far from the first—Fortnite, for all its success, is still technically an early access game—but PlayStation doesn’t tend to lead with that early access foot for titles on its platform, unlike Xbox’s Game Preview program or Steam’s Early Access.

Media Molecule's plans for the game’s early access lifespan are lightly detailed over on the PlayStation Blog. There, the company says that players will be able to pick up Dreams Early Access for $30 in a handful of countries after it launches this spring, but notes that it is a “strictly limited release” and that those limited copies are to be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Just like with LittleBigPlanet, we have always planned to evolve Dreams with the community and this is just the start," explains the blog post. "We’ll use early access to help us prioritize all the awesome stuff we’re already working on and get feedback as player needs develop and evolve. With refinements, bug fixes and brand new features on the way- we are kicking off the live service side of Dreams so [the] community can get the first look at how we continue to support the game.”