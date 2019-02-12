Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Come to GDC and see how Killer Queen built an esport on an indie budget!

Come to GDC and see how Killer Queen built an esport on an indie budget!

February 21, 2019 | By Staff
February 21, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Indie, Design, Business/Marketing, GDC

There's a healthy competitive scene around the (up to) ten-player competitive arcade game Killer Queen, and now the game's creators are coming to the Game Developers Conference next month to share how they pulled it off!

So come out and catch Funktronic Labs producer Alan Dang's GDC Community Management Summit talk on "How 'Killer Queen' Built an Esports Scene on an Indie Budget", in which he'll show you how KQ approaches building community by aggressively engaging with its community and enabling its core fans to express themselves.

From community outreach and participation, to how merchandise is handled, to even game design and system features, a variety of different aspects of KQ have successfully (and not so successfully) helped to foster a competitive national scene for an indie game.

This is a great talk to see if you love Killer Queen, but it's also packed with useful takeaways for developers who are creating competitive games and want to build a community around them, as well as community managers who are looking at ways to build communities around competitive games. Don't miss out!

Find more details on this talk and many more over on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler! There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

