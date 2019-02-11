Get a job: Ascendant Studios is hiring an Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: San Rafael, California

Ascendant Studios is a brand new Triple-A video game studio, located in downtown San Rafael, in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area. Founded by industry veterans of such games as Dead Space, Call of Duty: WW2, and Telltale’s The Walking Dead, Ascendant Studios is striving to create games that are original and groundbreaking. We combine deep industry knowledge with strong innovation and a fierce creative spirit.

Ascendant Studios is looking for an animator to help bring our first title to life. This is a full time, on-site position at our office in San Rafael, California. Our ideal applicant has a solid animation background paired with strong technical ability and pipeline knowledge. Prior work in games is required, and experience with Unreal Engine would be a big plus.

Key Responsibilities

Animate a variety of character types, creatures, and environmental objects using a blend of keyframe and mo-cap

Collaborate with programmers and tech artists to implement animations into the Unreal Engine

Work with the team to establish guidelines and requirements for animation across the game, and to solidify the visual feel of the game

Give, receive, and make changes to your work based on constructive feedback

Iterate on animations based on gameplay requirements and artistic direction

Requirements

3-5+ years of experience as an animator in the video game industry

Familiarity with the technical aspects of animation and implementation

Expert proficiency with Maya

Solid foundational animation skills, such as timing, weight, and human anatomy

Ability to work independently, problem solve on the fly, and collaborate efficiently across disciplines in a small, fast moving team

Good to Have

Experience working with Unreal Engine, including Aim Offsets, Blend Spaces, Blueprints, State Machines, and Sequencer

Experience with rigging and rig creation, motion capture recording and processing, or Python/MEL scripting

Previous experience working on an AAA, 1st person, console title

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.