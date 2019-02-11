Video: How Hitman guides players through non-linear level design

Creating engrossing virtual spaces that feel natural to navigate is tricky business, and few game makers do a better job of it than Hitman developer Io Interactive.

At GDC Europe 2016 Io Interactive's Mette Poedenphant Andersen and Jacob Mikkelsen took the stage to talk about how they do just that, discussing the challenges of designing the tutorial as well as a linear guidance system that's capable of supporting (without overshadowing) the open-ended sandbox structure of the game.

It was an intriguing talk, and now you can watch the whole thing for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

