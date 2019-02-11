Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How Hitman guides players through non-linear level design

February 20, 2019 | By Staff
February 20, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video, Vault

Creating engrossing virtual spaces that feel natural to navigate is tricky business, and few game makers do a better job of it than Hitman developer Io Interactive.

At GDC Europe 2016 Io Interactive's Mette Poedenphant Andersen and Jacob Mikkelsen took the stage to talk about how they do just that, discussing the challenges of designing the tutorial as well as a linear guidance system that's capable of supporting (without overshadowing) the open-ended sandbox structure of the game. 

It was an intriguing talk, and now you can watch the whole thing for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

