Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 20, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 20, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 20, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Watch Chucklefish's CEO and tech director discuss Wargroove's development

February 20, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
February 20, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Chucklefish, the company that created Starbound and originally published Stardew Valley, caught the attention of devs and strategy fans alike this year with the release of Wargroove, a turn-based title in the vein of Advance Wars that has all the good dog units. 

To mark the game's release, technical director Rodrigo Monteiro and Chucklefish CEO Finn Brice dropped by the GDC Twitch channel today for a chat about Wargroove's design and development. If you're an indie developer trying to navigate the complicated space of making games (and the technical challenges of using pixel art), you should definitely watch the full conversation in the video above! 

And for more developer interviews and curated GDC talks, be sure to drop by and follow the GDC Twitch channel

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[02.19.19]
Designer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[02.18.19]
Senior Lighting Artist
Boston Dynamics
Boston Dynamics — Waltham, Massachusetts, United States
[02.15.19]
Software Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[02.15.19]
Effects (VFX) Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Getting to the heart of art in the delightfully strange Art Sqool
Road to the IGF: Zachariah Chandler's Nth Dimension[al] Hiking
PS4-exclusive Dreams is launching into early access this spring
Paradox and Microsoft have created an open modding platform for Paradox titles


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image