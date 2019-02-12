Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 21, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 21, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 21, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get an inside look at the art of Oxenfree follow-up Afterparty at GDC 2019

Get an inside look at the art of Oxenfree follow-up Afterparty at GDC 2019

February 21, 2019 | By Staff
February 21, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Art, GDC

Creating a cohesive visual aesthetic for your game that's in keeping with the theme, but doesn't distract or annoy players, is no mean feat.

Night School Studio pulled it with its 2016 indie hit Oxenfree, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference you'll have an opportunity to see how the resourceful indie built out its production pipeline and came up with a unique look for its upcoming game Afterparty!

Ruel Pascual is Night School's art director, and next month he'll be at GDC 2019 to deliver a Visual Arts track talk on "The Art of 'Afterparty': The Devil's in the Details",

Come through to learn all about the workflows built to make the follow-up to Oxenfree, and how they introduced a new set of production complexities and challenges. Plus, Pascual will detail the tools and techniques that the production team at Night School developed to accomplish the complex visual style of Afterparty and offer you practical advice you can apply to your own projects!

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Funcom
Funcom — Oslo, Norway
[02.21.19]
Technical Animator
Industrial Toys @ EA
Industrial Toys @ EA — Pasadena, California, United States
[02.20.19]
Lead Server Engineer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.19]
Outsourcing Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.20.19]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Nintendo of America head Reggie Fils-Aime retires, Bowser taking over
ESA's acting CEO stays neutral on unionization, opposes 'gaming disorder'
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: HOT SWAP: All Hands On Deck
ZeniMax hit with trademark dispute over its application for 'Redfall'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image