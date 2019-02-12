Get an inside look at the art of Oxenfree follow-up Afterparty at GDC 2019

Creating a cohesive visual aesthetic for your game that's in keeping with the theme, but doesn't distract or annoy players, is no mean feat.

Night School Studio pulled it with its 2016 indie hit Oxenfree, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference you'll have an opportunity to see how the resourceful indie built out its production pipeline and came up with a unique look for its upcoming game Afterparty!

Ruel Pascual is Night School's art director, and next month he'll be at GDC 2019 to deliver a Visual Arts track talk on "The Art of 'Afterparty': The Devil's in the Details",

Come through to learn all about the workflows built to make the follow-up to Oxenfree, and how they introduced a new set of production complexities and challenges. Plus, Pascual will detail the tools and techniques that the production team at Night School developed to accomplish the complex visual style of Afterparty and offer you practical advice you can apply to your own projects!

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa