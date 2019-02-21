Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 21, 2019
Keywords acquires Dutch cloud-based software platform GetSocial

February 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Game service provider Keywords has acquired Dutch cloud-based software platform GetSocial for an undisclosed fee. 

GetSocial lets game developers manage the social interactions between their game, their players, and other networks, while also providing a toolkit for customer acquisition, retention, and engagement. 

The platform is compatible with Android, iOS, and Unity applications, and supports interactions on popular social media and messaging platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Line, Kakao Hangouts, and Kik. 

Notably, the deal will see GetSocial's team of 12 engineers, led by chief exec Jeroen Bouman and COO and founder Viral Partel, join Keywords to continue developing the platform. 

"As part of the Group, GetSocial will work alongside both our engineering and marketing services teams," commented Keywords CEO, Andrew Day. 

"It will be fully supported by our worldwide sales team in introducing these capabilities to Keywords' game developer and publisher clients globally, for whom technology that supports social sharing is an important part of attracting and retaining gamers."

