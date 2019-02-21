Starbreeze applies for extended reconstruction period as it looks to regroup

Payday 2 maker Starbreeze has applied for an extended reconstruction period as it looks to find stability after filing for administration.

The Stockholm District Court initially approved the company's reconstruction up until March 3, 2019, but Starbreeze is now asking for another three months to get its house in order.

It's been a rough couple of months for Starbreeze, with chief exec Bo Andersson leaving the company back in December after the underwhelming launch of Overkill's The Walking Dead left it in dire financial straits.

The developer-publisher was then raided by Swedish authorities on suspicion of insider trading, resulting in the arrest of one unnamed person.

Moving forward, Starbreeze has pledged to carry out the restructuring plan it laid out back in December, and says it will continue to focus on its core business of internal development and publishing.

It's also hoping to work with external parties to ensure that non-core operations can be developed in a "positive way."