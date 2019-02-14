Get tips from Ubisoft on using machine learning in game dev at GDC!

Some of the game industry's biggest players are incorporating machine learning into their game dev process in remarkable ways, and at the Game Developers Conference next month you'll have a rare opportunity to learn how they're doing it.

Specifically, Ubisoft Montreal's Yves Jacquier will be presenting a GDC 2019 Production & Team Management track talk on "The Alchemy and Science of Machine Learning for Games" which promises an approachable, practical look at how you can incorporate machine learning into your work.

Jacquier will show you what Ubisoft is doing and give you an introduction to what A.I. (machine learning) is, as well as how it can impact your game production pipeline. You'll get a preview of how machine learning can impact your workflows and teams (with plenty of concrete examples!) and walk away with a better understanding of how to implement machine learning in your own project!

