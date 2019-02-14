Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 22, 2019
Get tips from Ubisoft on using machine learning in game dev at GDC!

February 22, 2019 | By Staff
Console/PC, Programming, Design, GDC

Some of the game industry's biggest players are incorporating machine learning into their game dev process in remarkable ways, and at the Game Developers Conference next month you'll have a rare opportunity to learn how they're doing it.

Specifically, Ubisoft Montreal's Yves Jacquier will be presenting a GDC 2019 Production & Team Management track talk on "The Alchemy and Science of Machine Learning for Games" which promises an approachable, practical look at how you can incorporate machine learning into your work.

Jacquier will show you what Ubisoft is doing and give you an introduction to what A.I. (machine learning) is, as well as how it can impact your game production pipeline. You'll get a preview of how machine learning can impact your workflows and teams (with plenty of concrete examples!) and walk away with a better understanding of how to implement machine learning in your own project!

Find more details on this talk and many more over on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler! There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

