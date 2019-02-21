HTC is launching the Vive Focus Plus this year, complete with 6DoF controllers

HTC Vive has announced that the Vive Focus, its business-focused standalone VR headset, is getting an upgrade through the freshly revealed Vive Focus Plus.

The Vive Focus Plus comes with the same focus on HTC’s enterprise customer base, but adds in upgrades like new controllers with 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF) capability built in, a more comfortable design, and a handful of hardware improvements.

In a press release, HTC Vive notes that the changes introduced with the Plus aim to make the stand-alone device more easy and comfortable to use while the 6DoF features ultimately make it easier for devs to port their PC VR projects to the Plus.

“At Vive, the announcement of Vive Focus Plus furthers our commitment to rapidly iterate and refine the VR market for both businesses and consumers,” said HTC Vive's American GM Daniel O’Brien. “This rollout of Vive Focus Plus leads the way for deeper immersion, more realistic training, and simulation, and easier porting of experiences from PC to the stand-alone category.”

Though the original Vive Focus launched in China before getting a worldwide release, the Vive Focus Plus is due to release in 25 countries during Q2 2019.