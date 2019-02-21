Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 21, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 21, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 21, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

HTC is launching the Vive Focus Plus this year, complete with 6DoF controllers

HTC is launching the Vive Focus Plus this year, complete with 6DoF controllers

February 21, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
February 21, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

HTC Vive has announced that the Vive Focus, its business-focused standalone VR headset, is getting an upgrade through the freshly revealed Vive Focus Plus.

The Vive Focus Plus comes with the same focus on HTC’s enterprise customer base, but adds in upgrades like new controllers with 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF) capability built in, a more comfortable design, and a handful of hardware improvements.

In a press release, HTC Vive notes that the changes introduced with the Plus aim to make the stand-alone device more easy and comfortable to use while the 6DoF features ultimately make it easier for devs to port their PC VR projects to the Plus. 

“At Vive, the announcement of Vive Focus Plus furthers our commitment to rapidly iterate and refine the VR market for both businesses and consumers,” said HTC Vive's American GM Daniel O’Brien. “This rollout of Vive Focus Plus leads the way for deeper immersion, more realistic training, and simulation, and easier porting of experiences from PC to the stand-alone category.”

Though the original Vive Focus launched in China before getting a worldwide release, the Vive Focus Plus is due to release in 25 countries during Q2 2019.

Related Jobs

MindForge a Division of International Risk Management Institute
MindForge a Division of International Risk Management Institute — Columbus, Ohio, United States
[02.21.19]
Unity Engineer
Mythical Games
Mythical Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.21.19]
Senior 3d Engineer / Tech Artist
Big Blue Bubble Inc.
Big Blue Bubble Inc. — London, Ontario, Canada
[02.21.19]
Senior 3D Artist
Big Blue Bubble Inc.
Big Blue Bubble Inc. — London, Ontario, Canada
[02.21.19]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Nintendo of America head Reggie Fils-Aime retires, Bowser taking over
ESA's acting CEO stays neutral on unionization, opposes 'gaming disorder'
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: HOT SWAP: All Hands On Deck
ZeniMax hit with trademark dispute over its application for 'Redfall'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image