Get a job: Industrial Toys is looking for a Lead Server Engineer

February 21, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead Server Engineer, Industrial Toys

Location: Pasadena, California​

Industrial Toys, creators of Midnight Star and Midnight Star: Renegade, is ramping up to start its next adventure and looking for new team members to help make it the best yet. Building on hard-won knowledge as an indie studio, we've joined forces with EA to realize our vision of what it means to be "Mobile To The Core!" If you're interested in creating innovative experiences that will reach mobile players around the world, join up today!

We are seeking a talented Server Engineer who is passionate about making great games in a fast-paced environment. You will collaborate with design and engineering peers to create new features, systems, and technology for our game. Our high-performing, dynamic team is committed to developing our game with a Player First perspective.

The ideal candidate has mobile experience and a proven track record developing scalable systems for live services. With a new, large-scale mobile game, we are pushing the boundaries on every front so you will get a chance to learn while you contribute.

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for development of ultra-fast, massively scalable, highly available services
  • Implement security best practices to keep user data secure and prevent cheating
  • Work with designers, client engineering, and production teams to achieve goals
  • Apply server deployment and troubleshooting strategies that maximize uptime

Qualifications:

  • A passion for playing and making awesome games!
  • 7+ years professional experience, at least 3 of those years in gaming
  • Technical/Hands-on experience building large scale live services for at least one game
  • Expert knowledge of Java within real-time and multi-threaded environments
  • Desire to create scalable services using Java and non-relational databases
  • Experience with IaaS and/or PaaS offerings like AWS and/or Google App Engine
  • Understanding of stable change management practices in a live service environment
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to identify and resolve problems in highly complex systems
  • Highly motivated self-starter; capable of operating with autonomy
  • Knowledge of the following is also beneficial: DynamoDB, Redis, Tomcat, Spring, Linux, Gradle

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

