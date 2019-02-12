Get a job: Industrial Toys is looking for a Lead Server Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Pasadena, California​

Industrial Toys, creators of Midnight Star and Midnight Star: Renegade, is ramping up to start its next adventure and looking for new team members to help make it the best yet. Building on hard-won knowledge as an indie studio, we've joined forces with EA to realize our vision of what it means to be "Mobile To The Core!" If you're interested in creating innovative experiences that will reach mobile players around the world, join up today!

We are seeking a talented Server Engineer who is passionate about making great games in a fast-paced environment. You will collaborate with design and engineering peers to create new features, systems, and technology for our game. Our high-performing, dynamic team is committed to developing our game with a Player First perspective.

The ideal candidate has mobile experience and a proven track record developing scalable systems for live services. With a new, large-scale mobile game, we are pushing the boundaries on every front so you will get a chance to learn while you contribute.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for development of ultra-fast, massively scalable, highly available services

Implement security best practices to keep user data secure and prevent cheating

Work with designers, client engineering, and production teams to achieve goals

Apply server deployment and troubleshooting strategies that maximize uptime

Qualifications:

A passion for playing and making awesome games!

7+ years professional experience, at least 3 of those years in gaming

Technical/Hands-on experience building large scale live services for at least one game

Expert knowledge of Java within real-time and multi-threaded environments

Desire to create scalable services using Java and non-relational databases

Experience with IaaS and/or PaaS offerings like AWS and/or Google App Engine

Understanding of stable change management practices in a live service environment

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to identify and resolve problems in highly complex systems

Highly motivated self-starter; capable of operating with autonomy

Knowledge of the following is also beneficial: DynamoDB, Redis, Tomcat, Spring, Linux, Gradle

