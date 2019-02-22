Avalanche co-founder Christofer Sundberg is leaving the studio

Avalanche Studios co-founder Christofer Sundberg is leaving the company after 16 years.

Sundberg, who also serves as chief creative officer, announced his departure on Twitter yesterday, and said he'll be stepping down at the end of April.

He co-founded the studio back in March 2003 with Linus Blomberg, with the pair having previously worked together at Paradox Interactive.

Sundberg led development on the original Just Cause as creative director, and helped reel in a publisher after successfully pitching the concept to Eidos Interactive.

The open-world title went on to be a success, and has spawned three sequels including the recently launched Just Cause 4.

Under Sundberg's guidance, Avalanche worked on other notable projects like Max Max -- an action adventure game based on the film series -- and Rage 2, which is due to arrive in May this year.