Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 25, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 25, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 25, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Here are your 'Best in Play' winners for GDC Play 2019!

Here are your 'Best in Play' winners for GDC Play 2019!

February 25, 2019 | By Staff
February 25, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, GDC

Today's the day: Organizers of the 2019 Game Developers Conference, are excited to reveal the eight winners of this year's Best in Play awards!

This award program is part of the popular three-day GDC Play 2019 event, which helps emerging developers showcase their work at GDC. Having your game selected as a winning entry is kind of a big deal, because all GDC Play exhibitors had their games (not all of which are finished) judged by a panel of veteran GDC organizers.

Now, each of these eight Best in Play award winners (listed below) will receive 2 All Access Passes to the 2020 Game Developers Conference. Winners will also receive special 'Best In Play' designations they can attach to their table at GDC 2019, where their games will be playable by all GDC attendees!

Plus, if you're a GDC All-Access Pass holder you can directly contact all GDC Play exhibitors via the GDC Play Matchmaking Software.

Again, all of these games will be available to play in the GDC Play onsite exhibit this year at GDC Play 2019, which will be open Wednesday through Friday (March 20th through the 22nd) inside the Moscone Convention Center.

This year there will be a VR Play area, supported by HTC, where you'll be able to play an assortment of VR games!

Best In Play 2019 Winners

Away: The Survival Series - Breaking Walls

Quench - Axon Interactive

The Sojourn - Iceberg Interactive

Vectronom - ARTE France

DeMagnete VR - BitCake Studio

The Inner Friend - PLAYMIND

The Infinite Hotel - Italic Pig

Relic Hunters Legend - Rogue Snail

Honorable Mentions for 2019

Frankenstein the Wanderer - ARTE France

Mercenary II Silicon Rising - KUKRGAME

Areia - GILP Studio

Mundaun - Hidden Fields

CONVERGENCE - Rat Loop Games Canada

Othercide - Lightbulb Crew

Letters - 5AM Games

Morphies Law - Cosmoscope

So as you're planning out your conference schedule via the online GDC 2019 Session Scheduler, carve out time to drop by and check these winners out!

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Magnopus
Magnopus — LOS ANGELES, California, United States
[02.23.19]
Game Designer
SMU Guildhall
SMU Guildhall — Plano, Texas, United States
[02.22.19]
Professor of Practice
SMU Guildhall
SMU Guildhall — Plano, Texas, United States
[02.22.19]
Clinical Professor
Curriculum Associates
Curriculum Associates — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.22.19]
Senior Software Engineer - Learning Games (Unity)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Road to the IGF: Arbitrary Metric's Paratopic
Microsoft unveils HoloLens 2, promises greater mixed reality immersion
Blog: Making subtitles that don't suck
FTC to begin loot box investigation with public workshop


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image