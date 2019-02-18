Here are your 'Best in Play' winners for GDC Play 2019!

Today's the day: Organizers of the 2019 Game Developers Conference, are excited to reveal the eight winners of this year's Best in Play awards!

This award program is part of the popular three-day GDC Play 2019 event, which helps emerging developers showcase their work at GDC. Having your game selected as a winning entry is kind of a big deal, because all GDC Play exhibitors had their games (not all of which are finished) judged by a panel of veteran GDC organizers.

Now, each of these eight Best in Play award winners (listed below) will receive 2 All Access Passes to the 2020 Game Developers Conference. Winners will also receive special 'Best In Play' designations they can attach to their table at GDC 2019, where their games will be playable by all GDC attendees!

Again, all of these games will be available to play in the GDC Play onsite exhibit this year at GDC Play 2019, which will be open Wednesday through Friday (March 20th through the 22nd) inside the Moscone Convention Center.

This year there will be a VR Play area, supported by HTC, where you'll be able to play an assortment of VR games!

Best In Play 2019 Winners

Away: The Survival Series - Breaking Walls

Quench - Axon Interactive

The Sojourn - Iceberg Interactive

Vectronom - ARTE France

DeMagnete VR - BitCake Studio

The Inner Friend - PLAYMIND

The Infinite Hotel - Italic Pig

Relic Hunters Legend - Rogue Snail

Honorable Mentions for 2019

Frankenstein the Wanderer - ARTE France

Mercenary II Silicon Rising - KUKRGAME

Areia - GILP Studio

Mundaun - Hidden Fields

CONVERGENCE - Rat Loop Games Canada

Othercide - Lightbulb Crew

Letters - 5AM Games

Morphies Law - Cosmoscope

So as you're planning out your conference schedule via the online GDC 2019 Session Scheduler, carve out time to drop by and check these winners out!

